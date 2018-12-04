TBI investigates after 2 found dead in Camden home

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms they are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday in a Camden home.

The bodies were found Tuesday evening in a home in the 100 block of Oakdale Street, according to the TBI.

TBI agents are assisting at the request of the Camden Police Department and the office of District Attorney General Matthew Stowe.

