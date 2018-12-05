Gov. Haslam invites public feedback on TN H2O water plan

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam is asking for your input on a state plan for future water availability across Tennessee.

The plan, called TN H 2 O, includes assessing current water resources and recommendations to help ensure Tennessee has an abundance of water resources to support future population and economic growth through 2040.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the conversation. Public comment is open through Feb. 28.

To learn more on the new plan or to join the conversation yourself, visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation website.