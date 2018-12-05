Hundreds gathered to honor the life of local Paramedic Zachary Pruitt

JACKSON, Tenn–

Family, friends, and first responders honored Zachary Pruitt for his service as a Paramedic and to his country during a funeral and graveside ceremony, Wednesday.

A father, son, and Veteran are just a few roles being remembered for paramedic and firefighter Zachary Pruitt as his loved ones gathered Wednesday afternoon.

Services were held at the Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson where ambulances from different counties along with other first responders turned out to honor Pruitt’s life.

Pruitt was carried from Englewood Baptist Church where the funeral was held to the cemetery by ambulance.

The sides of the ambulance were covered in black along with black bows on the front of other ambulances to honor him.

As the procession made its way to the cemetery, law enforcement officers blocked the roads of North Highland Avenue.

The graveside service was held at the Highland Memorial Gardens in north Jackson.

Pruitt was honored for his service as a paramedic and veteran as six helicopters flew over and the by the playing of “Taps”.

The service ended with a final radio call for Pruitt where emotions ran high for many fellow responders.

Pruitt is survived by his wife and two children.