Lifeline Blood Services still in need of donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is in urgent need of more blood donors.

The blood supply is still extremely low this holiday season, and more blood donors are needed.

The center is in critical need of O-negative blood, and supplies for other blood types are dwindling as well.

All blood donors of all types are urged to donate blood as soon as possible.

You can give blood from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lifeline Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

There will be several other locations available for blood donors throughout the week. For a full list of locations and times you can donate, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.