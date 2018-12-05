Mugshots : Madison County : 12/04/18 – 12/05/18

1/16 Ashley Hollingshead Schedule VI drug violations

2/16 Bryan Harris Violation of community corrections

3/16 Casandra Hall Violation of community corrections

4/16 Cebric Moten Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule VI drug violations



5/16 Charles Sagely Shoplifting

6/16 Clayton Cole Failure to appear

7/16 Damion Maxwell Harassment

8/16 David Brown Violation of probation



9/16 Gregory Collins Violation of probation

10/16 Jackie Roberson Failure to appear

11/16 Jay Murphy Violation of probation

12/16 Jerlisa Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 Keisha Moore Violation of community corrections

14/16 Magdaleno Cantero Shoplifting

15/16 Matthew Cox Theft under $999

16/16 Michael Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.