Mugshots : Madison County : 12/04/18 – 12/05/18 December 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Ashley Hollingshead Schedule VI drug violations Bryan Harris Violation of community corrections Casandra Hall Violation of community corrections Cebric Moten Aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule VI drug violations Charles Sagely Shoplifting Clayton Cole Failure to appear Damion Maxwell Harassment David Brown Violation of probation Gregory Collins Violation of probation Jackie Roberson Failure to appear Jay Murphy Violation of probation Jerlisa Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license Keisha Moore Violation of community corrections Magdaleno Cantero Shoplifting Matthew Cox Theft under $999 Michael Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots