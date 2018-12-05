Paramedic killed in ambulance crash laid to rest in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A paramedic killed last week in an ambulance crash in Nashville is being laid to rest Wednesday in Jackson.

Zachary Pruitt, 36, was killed Friday night in the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Nashville.

His funeral service was held Wednesday at Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson followed by interment at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Pruitt, of Jackson, worked for Medical Center EMS and was a Purple Heart recipient for his service in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2005.

A procession led by at least two dozen ambulances and fire trucks from multiple agencies arrived at Highland Memorial Gardens around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Pruitt’s remains arrived by a Medical Center EMS ambulance.

Combat veterans and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Pipes & Drums were also present.

Nyema Jackson, a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash, was also killed.

