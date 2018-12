JACKSON, Tenn. — Santa is coming back to Jackson!

Santa has plans to be at his house Thursday, Dec. 6, through Saturday, Dec. 8, on the corner of East Lafayette Street and North Highland Avenue.

Santa says he’ll be at home to meet your children and get their Christmas wish list at the following times:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday