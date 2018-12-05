Sheriff’s office urges extra caution during holiday shopping season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to be careful during the holiday shopping season.

The sheriff’s office says remember to lock your car, keep gifts, guns and valuables out of sight, and beware of phone scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, auto burglaries have increased in the area.

If you are having packages delivered, have them sent to your work or to a relative instead of your front door when you won’t be home.

The sheriff’s office also warns that scammers are currently using Amazon and Walmart gift cards as a way to try to entice you to give them your personal information.

If you notice any suspicious activity, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000, or call 911.