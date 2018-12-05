Slightly Warmer Today

Weather Update 8:00 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are off to a frigid start to the day. Most of the area has temps in the middle to upper 20s. There are a few passing clouds this morning, part of a larger fast moving shortwave to the northeast of the area. Otherwise clouds should break up giving way to sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday, but not by a whole lot. Highs will top out around 45 degrees. Winds will still be light out of the west-northwest, which will keep wind chill in the upper 30s to around 40 even at the warmest part of the day.

