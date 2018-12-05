Southwest TN Development District hosts annual open house

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Southwest Tennessee Development District held an open house Wednesday in downtown Jackson.

The annual open house was held to say thank you to the community and all of their partners that help them fund their projects.

The nonprofit works to improve many areas of the community, including education, the workforce, revitalizing neighborhoods and helping the elderly and disabled in our area.

Executive Director Joe Barker says this is a chance to meet with their partners during the holidays.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get together in a less formal setting, celebrate the holiday season and just tell them how much we appreciate them and what they do for everyone in our eight counties,” Barker said.

The nonprofit was organized in 1971, serving Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, McNairy and Madison counties.