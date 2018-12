BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the identities of two people found dead Tuesday evening at a home in Camden.

Husband and wife Bryant Allan Griffith, 24, and Alyssa Breanne Paris, 22, were found dead Tuesday evening in a home in the 100 block of Oakdale Street, according to the TBI.

Their bodies have been taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

The investigation by the TBI and Camden Police Department is ongoing.