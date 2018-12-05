TCAT, JMCSS partnership brings new opportunities for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new partnership will offer local students new opportunities — for free.

Students in the Jackson-Madison County School System will soon have the opportunity to get a jump start on college.

The opportunity is thanks to a partnership between the school system and Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Starting in January, career technical education classes will be offered at three of the Jackson-Madison County schools with the option for students to get college credit for the classes.

Each of these classes will be covered by the lottery scholarship for dual enrollment high school students.

The fields of study offered to students include collision repair technology and welding (North Side and South Side), hospitality and tourism professional and cyber security (Liberty Tech), and advanced manufacturing production assistant (LOOP – Stanley Black & Decker campus).