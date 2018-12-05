U of M board of trustees meet, recognize Gov. Haslam’s support of education

JACKSON, Tenn.– The University of Memphis Board of Trustees had a special meeting, Wednesday.

One highlight of the meeting was recognizing Governor Bill Haslam for spearheading the Focus Act.

The governor was unable to attend the meeting due to his attendance of President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral.

Dr. David Rudd, president of the University of Memphis spoke on how important the governor has been to higher education.

“Critical, and I will tell you there is not a bigger supporter of higher education in Tennessee, no question about it . But I will also argue that Governor Haslam has probably been the most effective gubernatorial leader for higher education in the country and you can look at national statistics around the country and there is clear evidence of that,” said Dr. Rudd.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved gifting land to the entity that will build the new high school as a part of the private- public partnership.

Dr. Rudd says this provides more than just a pipeline for students and that dual enrollment helps lower student debt.