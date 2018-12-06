Chester County celebrates with annual Christmas parade

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It is definitely the holiday season in west Tennessee, and the city of Henderson turned their town into a Christmas wonderland.

They began the night with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. It was the first to be held in the city in over 50 years, but that was just the start of the fun.

There were Christmas carols, free hot chocolate and coffee, and even a special appearance from the Grinch.

For many in the community, the last event of the night was the best event of the night… the annual Christmas parade.

“We’ve got a lot of floats and expecting a lot of excitement,” said Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson. “Hopefully a lot of kids get a lot of prizes and candy.”

Several families lined the streets in anticipation of the 2018 Christmas parade. There were a variety of floats including a train, a gingerbread house, a nativity scene, and even a whale.

The parade ended with an appearance Santa Claus.