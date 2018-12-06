Chickasaw State Park’s drive-through light show is this weekend

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local state park is decorating for the holidays.

Chickasaw State Park will have a drive-through light show starting Friday, Dec. 7.

There will be 3 and a half miles of lights to drive through, including planes, trains and eagles.

You can stop by the former restaurant building to visit Santa as well.

The event will only be held this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free but donations are accepted. All donations go to the Friends of Chickasaw for park improvements throughout the year.