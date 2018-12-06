Debbie Melton

Debbie Melton, age 61 of Paris passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at her residence. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

Debbie Melton was born June 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Jessie Lee Otis Staggs and the late Shelby Jean Rankins Staggs. On May 30, 1975 she married Randy Melton and he survives in Paris. She is also survived by two daughters: Alicia Lee of Paris and Crystal Melton; three sons: Jerry Melton, Robert (Nicole M.) Melton, and Jessie (Rebecca) Melton, all of Paris; seven grandchildren: Haley Lee, Michael Lee, Cheyenne Melton, Ryan O’Neal, Kattie Melton, Samantha Melton, and Landon Melton; two great grandchildren: Maddy Runyon and Ryker Chessor; and one brother, Johnny Staggs of Memphis.

Besides her parents, Ms. Melton was also preceded in death by two brothers: Bobby Staggs and Terry Staggs.