Increasing Clouds Today. Slightly Warmer

Weather Update 7:42 AM

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re off to another frigid and frosty start to the day. We have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds as expected have shifted back to the south on the west side of an area of High Pressure which is centered to our south in north-central Mississippi and Alabama. That will help recover temps through the 30s and into the 40s through late morning. Meanwhile, clouds will also rapidly increase as an arctic front drops south from the I-70 corridor. There may be a few scattered showers, but any precipitation is expected to remain fairly light. Temps will dip to around freezing overnight as well.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com