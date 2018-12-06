Jackson Chamber holds annual Women in Business luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local women came together Thursday to celebrate their accomplishments.

The Jackson Chamber’s annual Women in Business luncheon was held at the Carl Grant Events Center at Union University.

Those in attendance enjoyed a lunch prepared by the university.

Vendors were set up as well for the women to shop, including local boutiques and nonprofit organizations.

Kati Mayberry, from Commercial Bank, tells us it’s an honor to attend such an event.

“It’s an honor to be able to attend an event like this, to be able to gather with other women who are working towards a common goal,” Mayberry said. “That’s something to celebrate, that we’re all in business and we’re making the community better.”

The luncheon is held every year to celebrate women working in our community and help them network with one another.