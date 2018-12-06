Jackson Police Dept. announces 2018 Employee of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department’s Employee of the Month Committee has announced their choice for Employee of the Year.
The committee has selected Officer Joseph Lawley as 2018 Employee of the Year.
Lawley was previously selected as Employee of the Month for September.
The department describes Lawley’s service to the community in a news release:
“Officer Lawley continues to possess the best of attitudes as an officer of the Jackson Police Department. He genuinely enjoys being a police officer. Officer Lawley is a proactive officer who makes good cases. He is also an excellent Field Training Officer for the Jackson Police Department. He is a patient officer who goes above and beyond in his efforts of explaining information to victims of crimes. Officer Lawley also reaches out to the young people who live in his assigned district. He tries his best to be a good role model for these young people.
Officer Lawley uses his pleasant personality to assist in diffusing situations. Officer Lawley is very dependable. He can be counted on to handle any task given him. He is not afraid to learn new and challenging things within the department.”