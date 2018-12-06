Jewelle Wallace

Jewelle Wallace, age 73 of Paducah, KY formerly of Paris passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Her body is to be cremated and her graveside memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, December 10, 2018 at VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Randy Stephens officiating.

Ms. Wallace is survived by two daughters: Teresa Spees and Renee Miller both of Paducah, KY; three sisters: Celia Thomas of Paris, Patsy Thompson of Springville and Judy Horn of Barlow, KY; a step-brother, Billy Deeter of Missouri; a step-sister, Lessie Johnson of Arnold, Missouri; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Wallace was preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Wallace; and her parents, E.E. Deeter and Bertie M. Rayburn Deeter.

Jewelle was a lifelong homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith.