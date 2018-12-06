Jewish community holds first menorah lighting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–For the the fifth night of Hannukah and Jackson Jews are celebrating in a big way.

For the first time ever, the Jewish congregation of menorah at B’nai Israel and community members gathered

at Anderson Park next to Farmer’s market.

Mayor Jerry Gist was also there for the festival of lights.

Rabbi Yankel Ginsburg led the lighting.

“It is for everybody to enjoy. Faith over adversity and to celebrate with us every Friday night at Congregation B’nai Israel,” said David Cohen.

He says they hope to make this an annual event.