Local 3-year-old has wish granted by Make-a-Wish

JACKSON, Tenn.–An unsuspecting 3-year-old thought he was running errands with his family Thursday, but one local auto dealership had plans to make his dreams come true.

Kyler always wanted to meet Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters.

Kyler was welcomed to Robinson Toyota with a big Spiderman balloon.

The employees wanted to surprise him and let him know his “Make-a-Wish” is coming true.

“When we first started this journey, the percentage was very low for my son to be clear from cancer and seeing this day where he has succeeded to be in remission is just a blessing,” said Derwin Bond, Kyler’s father.

Make-a-Wish relies solely on fundraisers, corporate support and donations from the public to transform lives, one wish at a time.