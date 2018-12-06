Maurine Webb

Maurine Webb, 91, died peacefully during the night of Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Henderson County on April 30, 1927 the daughter of Huey and Lottie Kirk Blackwell. She was a very loving and devoted grandmother, Christian wife, mother, sister and believed strongly and contributed greatly to volunteering in the community. She was a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

She is survived by two grandsons, Douglas (Katherine) Webb, of Jackson, TN, Michael (Noreen) Webb, of Mt. Juliet, TN, one granddaughter Lisa (Mark) Woodard of Jackson, TN, two special nieces, Judy Rodgers and Beverly Graves and her husband David, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2:00PM with a visitation from 1:00PM until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Brother Eddie Holms will be officiating.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Friends of Heart, The Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305 or American Cancer Society, 2135 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305.

