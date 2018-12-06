Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/18 – 12/06/18

1/19 Zachary Tate Aggravated assault, theft under $999

2/19 Antwain York Assault, theft over $1,000, contraband in penal institution, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/19 Billy Howell Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

4/19 Brian Bray Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



5/19 Chad Fletcher Failure to appear

6/19 Cortavious Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/19 Demetried Black Simple possession/casual exchange

8/19 Emily Walker Failure to appear



9/19 Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections

10/19 Jayni Yarbro Shoplifting

11/19 Jeanette Cloar Shoplifting

12/19 Jonathon Roberts Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



13/19 Merylin Colter Retaliation for past action

14/19 Michael Estes Failure to appear

15/19 Nikki Hatcher Violation of community corrections

16/19 Ralph Holley III Violation of community corrections



17/19 Shijinee Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/19 Tanaka Buchanan Failure to comply

19/19 William Henley Driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.