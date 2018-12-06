Mugshots : Madison County : 12/05/18 – 12/06/18 December 6, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Zachary Tate Aggravated assault, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Antwain York Assault, theft over $1,000, contraband in penal institution, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Billy Howell Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Brian Bray Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Chad Fletcher Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Cortavious Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Demetried Black Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Emily Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jayni Yarbro Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jeanette Cloar Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Jonathon Roberts Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Merylin Colter Retaliation for past action Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Michael Estes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Nikki Hatcher Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Ralph Holley III Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Shijinee Miller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Tanaka Buchanan Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19William Henley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/05/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore