Powerball player wins $50,000 in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lottery officials say a Powerball player won $50,000 Wednesday night in Jackson.

The ticket was purchased at Highland Food Mart, located at 2655 North Highland Avenue, according to a news release from the Tennessee Education Lottery.

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.

The lucky player matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball, according to the release.

Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $4.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives, the release says.

Players have won more than $12.9 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers have earned more than $1.2 billion in retailer commissions, according to the release.