Safe Kids Coalition presents ‘Person of the Year’ award

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Safe Kids Coalition recognizes a woman making a difference in our community.

Kylee Jo Lam has been awarded the Safe Kids Person of the Year award.

The Safe Kids Coalition wanted to recognize Lam for her contributions to helping them teach children how to be safe.

Lam has given back to the community by giving away free concessions to bring kids to special events meant to teach them how to stay safe in many different ways.

Lam tells us why she volunteers with Safe Kids Coalition.

“I was raised in foster care and someone took care of me, so it’s our job to give back to the community,” Lam said.

This was the first Person of the Year award the Safe Kids Coalition has given.