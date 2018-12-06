Santa House opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you are looking for a local place to find Santa and tell him your Christmas wishes, well you’re in luck.

The Santa House, located on the corner of East Lafayette and North Highland Avenue between the Farmers Market and Jackson City Court, opened Thursday night.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Santa what his favorite part is in seeing the community.

“Seeing the sparkling in their eyes. It’s fun to see them enjoy and having fun,” said Santa Claus.

The Santa House will be open Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.