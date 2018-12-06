Funeral services for Stevie Darnell Thompson, age 67, of Savannah, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Savannah Church of Christ in Savannah, TN. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.

Mr. Thompson passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Hardin County Medical Center in Savannah, TN.

Visitation and Family Hour will be Friday morning, December 7, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service at Savannah Church of Christ.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.