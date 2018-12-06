Wintry Weather Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, December 6th

Rain was moving through West Tennessee in the form of light showers this afternoon ahead of an oncoming cold front that will set us up for more cold weather heading into the end of the first week of December. The cold front is currently located between Texas and the Great Lakes region pushing southeast towards West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will remain possible through the evening with mostly just a cold rain in the forecast for West Tennessee tonight. Under mostly cloudy skies with light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by Friday morning. Keep the umbrellas handy tonight, just in case! The chance for rain is 40%.

Expect yet another cold day on Friday with scattered showers mainly in southwest Tennessee. Highs will be reaching the lower 40s tomorrow. More rain is in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday but snow and ice may mix in for parts of West Tennessee over the weekend! We’ll have more details today regarding timing and potential impacts so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

