Annual Christmas lights event gets underway at Chickasaw State Park

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–The annual lighting event at Chickasaw State Park in Chester County kicked off, Friday evening.

More than 1,200 lights illuminate the park’s drive with this drive-through Christmas lights display.

If you plan to attend, use the second entrance of the park to enter the one way traffic event.

It takes 45 minutes to an hour to drive through the park. You have two more chances to experience the lights on Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Organizers expect 14 to 16,000 people this year.