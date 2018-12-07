Cloudy And Cold Today

Weather Update 9:30 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee, It been a cold and somewhat wet start for us today. A cold front has been pushing south across the region this morning bringing the leading edge of an arctic air mass closer to West TN. For today, the main theme will remain the northerly wind and cloudy skies. This will likely keep temps generally in the upper 30s to around 40°F. The northeast breeze will keep wind chill temps in the mid 30s all day. There are still a few lingering showers along the Tennessee and Mississippi border. Dry air is working south gradually off the NE wind, and should shut down the remaining rain through this afternoon. For tonight, we’ll be in a bit of a lull before precipitation increases in coverage along the stalled boundary in northern MS/AL. Moisture will then overrun the arctic air that will be filtering in from the north, this may initially cause a wintry mix overnight, but increasing southerly winds alof should develop a pocket of warm air aloft which will transition precipitation to rain through most of the day Saturday.

Storm Team Meteorologist.

Moe Shamell

