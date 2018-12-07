Freed-Hardeman University raises over $1M for student scholarships

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University’s campus is in the Christmas spirit, and so are its alumni. They are ready to give back.

“Tonight is our 54th benefit dinner,” Dave Clouse, VP of community engagement, said. “It’s a scholarship banquet to raise money for student scholarships.”

Clouse says almost all of their 2,000 students need some kind of financial assistance.

And thanks to donors, they’re getting that help.

“Over $1.2 million. This is the 19th year we’ve raised over a million dollars for the event,” Clouse said.

Once they’re done eating, everyone will head across the street to the Lloyd Auditorium to hear Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton speak.

“The Olympics, before the one he won gold, he came in last place, and so overcoming that failure, and he’s dealt with cancer a couple of times, and just overcoming adversity. Some of his life stories and things he’s learned from that,” Clouse said, describing some of the things Hamilton will talk about.

Clouse says the alumni are what make this night so special every year. “They know the first Friday in December every year, we’re doing this. They look forward to it. It’s their way to give back and also have a great time.”

Before Hamilton speaks Friday night, current students, alumni and even community members will be on stage performing.