Friday morning fire destroys home in south Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Friday morning house fire leaves eight family members without a home.

The Jackson Fire Department responded just before noon to the fire at a home on Parkburg Road in the Malesus community in south Jackson.

A resident of the home told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that eight people were living in the home. He said everyone got out safely but that the family lost a dog in the fire.

The Jackson Fire Department said the fire appears to have started in the laundry room. The cause is still under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross also responded to offer assistance to the family.

We’ll have more this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6.