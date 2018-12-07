Funeral services for Jesse Bonell Manley, age 77, of Denmark, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Manley passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Manley will lie in state Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018 at Cerro Gordo Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.