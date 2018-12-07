Funeral services for Jo Ann Bray, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ms. Bray passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Monday morning, December 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of service at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.