Mugshots : Madison County : 12/06/18 – 12/07/18

1/14 Aaron Stevens Theft over $1,000, forgery, criminal simulation

2/14 Addyson Simmons Violation of probation

3/14 Alexis Cole Shoplifting-theft of property

4/14 Ciana Nelson Shoplifting-theft of property



5/14 Earl Gowan Aggravated assault

6/14 Eddie Green Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/14 Jonathon Woodruff Contraband in penal institute, schedule li drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/14 Kristina Trice Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card



9/14 Marlando Sturghill Aggravated robbery

10/14 Michael Silcox Simple domestic assault

11/14 Shanieka Williams Shoplifting-theft of property

12/14 Tommy Waddle Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



13/14 Virginia Greer Theft under $1,000

14/14 Xavier Martin Aggravated robbery





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.