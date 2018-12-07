Mugshots : Madison County : 12/06/18 – 12/07/18 December 7, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Aaron Stevens Theft over $1,000, forgery, criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Addyson Simmons Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Alexis Cole Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Ciana Nelson Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Earl Gowan Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Eddie Green Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jonathon Woodruff Contraband in penal institute, schedule li drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Kristina Trice Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Marlando Sturghill Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Michael Silcox Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Shanieka Williams Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Tommy Waddle Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Virginia Greer Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Xavier Martin Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore