Rain Likely, Some Ice and Some Snow Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday, December 7th

Showers have been brief and light so far for West Tennessee, as temperatures are above freezing throughout the lowest 2,000 feet of the atmosphere. We’ll see the chance for precipitation increase throughout the early morning hours of Saturday with the best chance for a mix of snow and ice occurring in northwest Tennessee (mainly north of I-40) tomorrow and Sunday morning.

TONIGHT

Cold and cloudy conditions will continue overnight with winds from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Rain will advance from south to north across West Tennessee early Saturday morning with some of us waking up tomorrow with rain already falling. Snow and ice will mix in with rain in northwest Tennessee tomorrow morning and afternoon but accumulations should remain light. The best chance for any significant accumulation in West Tennessee this weekend will be from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

