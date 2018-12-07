Scott Hamilton speaks at Freed-Hardeman University’s benefit dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University hosted their 54th annual benefit dinner on Friday December 7.

The event is the school’s primary source of scholarship.

Over the pass 18 years they have raised $1 million annually, and hope this year will be no different.

The speaker of the night was Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton.

Hamilton has been an analyst, commentator, and best-selling author. He inspires others as a speaker, humanitarian and survivor of both brain cancer and a pituitary tumor.

Freed-Hardeman students were excited to welcome Hamilton to their campus.

“Here he is now you know I guess 20 years after the Olympics, even more… and he is here on our campus… it’s just crazy,” said student Jacob Dowdy.