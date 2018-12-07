South Jackson house fire leaves 8 without home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A house fire just two weeks before Christmas leaves one Jackson family without a place to call home.

What started as a normal day turned to devastation as a fire destroyed a Parkburg Road home where eight people were living.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the homeowner who tells us what he experienced.

“We was just sitting in the house and just working on the thermostat,” homeowner Douglas Clifton said. “We got it replaced and the heat and air started working like it was supposed to, and next thing we know we see smoke coming in the hall.”

Clifton takes us through the moments when he realized he needed to get everyone out of the house.

“So I run downstairs where the smoke is coming from and looked up above the washer and dryer. It was on fire right there, so as soon as I saw that, I just got everyone out of the house,” he said.

It wasn’t long before the Jackson Fire Department arrived.

“Crews were dispatched at approximately 11:40 a.m., and we arrived on the scene around 11:45,” Battalion Chief Christopher March said.

The blaze required several crews on hand.

“We had four crews on scene, three engine trucks and one aerial truck,” March said.

Clifton was able to get all of the family members out safely. No injuries were reported.

“We got out safe. There was one dog that was still in there that we couldn’t get out. I’m devastated, I mean, that’s the only way you can feel right now. We lost everything we got,” Clifton said.

The fire department is still investigating. Fire officials believe the fire started in the laundry room.

Clifton says the eight people who were living in the home will stay with family members for the time being.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross also responded to offer assistance to the family.