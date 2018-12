TDOT says north Jackson I-40 closures for Saturday, Dec. 8, are canceled

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Tennessee Department of Transportation say scheduled temporary lane closures on Interstate 40 in north Jackson this Saturday, Dec. 8, have been canceled.

However, TDOT says, weather permitting, one lane eastbound and westbound of the interstate from mile markers 80 to 82 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, for pothole repairs.