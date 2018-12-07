Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Dianne Ivery

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is fourth grade teacher Dianne Ivery of Arlington Elementary School. Ivery has taught for 24 years, mostly in Henderson, and this is her first year teaching in Jackson.

Ivery grew up playing teacher all the time. The adults in her life also helped push her to pursue that career.

“My sixth grade teacher at the time, I thought she was the meanest teacher,” Ivery said. “But she gave us all this work, and that is what inspired me to be a teacher, along with my parents of course, telling me to ‘do all I can and can all I get.'”

Now she’s the one playing that role as an educator, but she considers herself more of an easygoing, relatable and motherly teacher.

“At middle school or junior high when I taught, people would call me mom,” Ivery said. “I want them to get to know me. I tell stories about me that relate to them, so we’re really a family. It’s more a family setting.”

Ivery will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in January, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.