Union City police issue warning about synthetic marijuana
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of synthetic marijuana.
They have received reports of people smoking K2/Spice, which is illegal synthetic marijuana, according to a news release from the department.
Some have developed serious medical complications, which could lead to permanent physical harm or even death, the release says.
Police urge anyone using the products to stop immediately. Anyone with information about the drugs is urged to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.
The department shared the following warning from the Food and Drug Administration:
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning statement on July 19, 2018 about numerous health emergencies, mostly in midwestern states, caused by consumption of synthetic cannabinoid products laced with brodifacoum, an anticoagulant (blood-thinning) compound commonly used in rat poison. Hundreds of users of synthetic cannabinoid products typically sold in gas stations and convenience stores under various brand names such as “K2” and “Spice” have been treated for complications such as bleeding, and several people have died. Users of these products should be alert for bleeding and other symptoms like easy bruising, oozing gums, and nosebleeds and seek medical attention if they suspect they may have consumed contaminated drugs. Brodifacoum remains in the body a long time and can raise bleeding risk for weeks after consumption.”