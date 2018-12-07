Union City police issue warning about synthetic marijuana

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of synthetic marijuana.

They have received reports of people smoking K2/Spice, which is illegal synthetic marijuana, according to a news release from the department.

Some have developed serious medical complications, which could lead to permanent physical harm or even death, the release says.

Police urge anyone using the products to stop immediately. Anyone with information about the drugs is urged to call your local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.

The department shared the following warning from the Food and Drug Administration: