A community dances for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. – People gathered for some fun in the Hub City, while also supporting a good cause.

A Dance-A-Thon was held at the Lift Wellness Center.

Many participated by dancing to reggae, hip hop and Latin dance music.

“I love to bring people together and just have a fun atmosphere to exercise in and support one another,” said Lift’s assistant fitness coordinator, Rachel Royer.

She says it’s also a good way to help raise money for charity.

“It brings awareness to a local charity called Women of Hope and we hope to raise a little of money for them.”

Women of Hope is a program aimed at helping women recovering from drug addiction.

The program’s executive director, Marcy Hendrick, says these events can be life changing.

“It’s really kind of tear jerking, because to think that we got invited and they see what the Women of Hope is doing and that lives are being changed, it makes you feel good that they look to that,” said Hendrick.

She says her daughter motivated her into starting this program.

“She had three children that she lost through addiction, and that was my grandchildren. It was just devastating. They are wonderful girls who just made bad choices. They are not bad people.”

One woman from the Women of Hope program shares her story on how this program has helped change her life.

“I’ve been addicted to opiates for over ten years and then it started with meth,” said Shelly Fisher, “before being at the Women of Hope, I was homeless and had nothing and finally decided it was time to do something about it.”

Fisher has a message for people who are recovering from drug addiction.

“Do not give. There is hope because I thought there was no hope for me, and that was the life I would live forever. I know that if God can do it for me, he can do it for anybody.”