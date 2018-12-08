A local business brings Christmas cheer to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local business is bringing Christmas cheer to the city of Jackson.

Town and Country Realtors invited the community to have breakfast with a special guest.

Kids and parents got to enjoy the meal, followed by pictures with Santa.

The business partnered with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and local boy scouts for the event.

One realtor says this is a great way to raise money for a good cause.

“All the proceeds go to the Christmas partners to provide those toys for children that they will be receiving,” said Madaline McCutchen, realtor at Town and Country.

Families can pickup those toys outside of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church on December 15.