A woman gives back to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. – One woman is giving back to the community, by helping the Regional Inter-Faith Association, also known as RIFA.



Tiffany Love-Newbell chose to honor her parents by hosting a luncheon to give back to the community.

Newbell says she wants to continue her parent’s legacy of helping and blessing others.

She also made a one hundred dollar donation to RIFA so that they can purchase items for their soup kitchen.

RIFA says their mission is to reach out with the love of Christ to provide physical and spiritual nourishment.