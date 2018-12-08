Rain, Snow, And Ice Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:15 a.m. – Saturday, December 8th

**A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of west Tennessee until 9 am Sunday morning. Slick spots are already happening just north of I-40 where wrecks have been occurring. This means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties at times, especially in these areas. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities on Saturday, and use caution while driving! The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1. Make sure to check with your local congregation and our website for any updates to church services on Sunday.

Snow will change to mostly all rain this afternoon and then transition back to a wintry mix overnight tonight. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing causing slick spots overnight into Sunday morning.

The most dangerous part of this for the I-40 area will be overnight into Sunday. Meanwhile, northwest Tennessee could have slick areas this morning and again overnight.



Snow totals will continue to add up over northwest Tennessee through AM Sunday.

Ice in the form of sleet and freezing rain remains a concern as well with a potential for up to ⅓” of ice falling in areas of West Tennessee north of I-40.

In any case, the precipitation may be tapering off on Sunday morning, but roads may be icy or even snow covered in parts of West Tennessee – especially north of Interstate 40. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

