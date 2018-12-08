Two local wineries and one distillery team up for the ‘Toast of the holidays tour’

JACKSON, Tenn– The “Toast of the Holidays Tour” is a first for West Tennesseans.

Organizers from Crown Winery, Century Farms and Samuel T. Bryant Distillery wanted to do something different for the holidays.

“It would be fun to just kind of celebrate the holidays together and kind of offer a little tours package for people to kind of go around to each of our businesses and enjoy the day,” co-owner of Crown Winery, Dawn Fallert.

On this tour people are able to try as much as they want at the three locations, after paying a one time fee of $35.

Each location had their own unique beverages and foods.

“A new wine that were released is our cranberry rose, so that’s been going like crazy today,” said Fallert.

“We are known for our cranberry wine near the holidays so every holiday right before thanksgiving we bring our a cranberry wine. It’s pretty popular in this area,” said owner of Century Farms, Bart Horton.

“We wanted a drink today for this holiday tour. It’s cranberry juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, ginger ale, with cinnamon moonshine in it. That actually worked really really well, it taste like a uh spiced wine almost by the time you get done with it,” said owner of Samuel T. Bryant Distillery, Samuel T. Bryant.

Organizers of the tour say teaming together is long overdue.

“We’ve all been around for awhile this is our 11th year at Century Farm. Crown Winery has been around for several years, I think 10 or 11, and Sam over at the distillery I think he’s going on to his 3rd year now,” said Horton.

New business owner Sam Bryant says joining in on projects like this is good for business, and gives his distillery more exposure.

“It’s just good to see people from the community coming through. We get to see a few new faces we never seen before… aren’t regular customers and we just got to show a little more of the stuff we can do,” said Bryant.

One holiday tourist said she liked the event so much she wishes should could have started tasting earlier.

“I would say start at 10 so that you have the full 8 hours to participate in every place,” said customer Alyse Young.