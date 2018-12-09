A local church invites public to the annual ‘Christmas Carol-Sing’
JACKSON, Tenn– A local church gets in the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas Carol-Sing.
Singers of all ages at the West Jackson Baptist Church sang Christmas songs Sunday evening.
The church puts together the free event for the public every year.
The concert featured selections sung by their youth choir, adult choir, and their own orchestra.
Members of the congregation said the songs help put them in the Christmas spirit.