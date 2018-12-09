Ballet Arts hosts annual tea party

JACKSON, Tenn. -Families headed out to enjoy a Christmas tradition.

Ballet Arts hosted its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party Sunday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center before their showing of The Nutcracker.

Hundreds of families from all over West Tennessee came out to participate in Sunday’s event.



They got to enjoy a special dinner with special guests like Clara, the Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King.

Organizers say this event has been a tradition for many years.

“Very successful. It’s tradition. A lot of families even they start as little girls and go all the way up to college. They’ll come back with friends and their family and our tea party’s are sold out every single nutcracker.”

Organizers say this is the fifteenth annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea party.