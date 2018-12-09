Culinary arts students host open house

JACKSON, Tenn. – A restaurant at a local high school has opened its doors once again so customers can get a taste of what’s cooking in their kitchen this holiday season.

Students at Liberty Tech Magnet High School put their notebooks and pens away to prepare a tasty meal.

“Today we are just having finger foods so we have a lot of sweets and a lot of other little foods you can take and eat quickly,” said Leslie Emerson, culinary arts instructor.

The culinary arts class hosted an open house to show appreciation for their customers and school faculty. From 11am until noon, students served dishes for free at the schools taste of liberty restaurant.

“We like to thank our customers and our community for their support throughout the semester so every Christmas. We have an open house where we fix finger foods for them to come in, mix and mingle for about an hour and then see you next time.”

Customers stopped by to try the students foods. Emerson says this class also gives her students a feel of what its like to be a chef.

“I know that this class prepares them for the future, regardless of what direction they go in. Whether it would be a four year university or going straight to the workforce, this course prepares them for every avenue they will take in the future.”

The Taste of Liberty is open for business from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM every Wednesday when school is in session.